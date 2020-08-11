Saturday, August 15, 2020
Freediving

Champion Freediver William Trubridge’s Webinar Series Begins This Week

By John Liang

Given the myriad number of Zoom calls many of us have had to endure for work these past few months, why not take part in one that’s fun?

World Champion Freediver William Trubridge is hosting a series of Zoom webinars beginning this week that will cover freediving theory and various dry-land techniques to prepare your body for when you can return to the depths.

The first 90-minute Zoom webinar will be this Wednesday, August 12th at 3:30pm U.S. Eastern time. Its main topic will be “The three secrets to depth adaptation.”

The next four webinars will cover:

  • August 19 The most important pool training exercises for depth
  • August 26 How to weaponise the Dive Reflex
  • September 2 Harness the power of the subconscious mind & other mental techniques
  • September 9 Step by step to perfect No Fins technique

The webinars will cost US$35 (~39 Euros) each, or $99 (~84 Euros) for all five.

To register and pay, go to vertical-blue.myshopify.com.

Once you’ve registered, you’ll be supplied with a link to the Zoom meeting where the webinar will take place.

Additionally, you can check out our interview with William on a recent episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast. Click here to listen.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

1 COMMENT

  1. This seems awesome and would love to tune in. However, my internet is bad here and Im wondering if there is a way I could buy them as a package all at once? for viewing afterwards?
    I hope to hear from you

