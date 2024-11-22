Friday, November 22, 2024
DEMA Show CoverageSpearfishing

ZooKeeper Launches Limited-Edition Red Lionfish Containment Unit

Nola Schoder
By Nola Schoder

-

What’s New at ZooKeeper: Limited Edition Red, Travel Gear, and More
What’s New at ZooKeeper: Limited Edition Red, Travel Gear, and More

At this year’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas, ZooKeeper is bringing exciting updates to their product line, as a go-to brand for lionfish hunting and underwater clean-up tools.

Known for their solutions to combat the invasive lionfish species, ZooKeeper is now offering divers more options for functionality and style.

One of the highlights this year is the launch of a limited-edition, red ZooKeeper containment unit, which has quickly become a favorite among attendees. This vibrant new addition joins their existing lineup of teal, black, yellow, pink and white options. However, the red color is part of a limited run, so divers interested in snagging one will need to act fast.

ZooKeeper’s lionfish containment units, designed for safely storing captured lionfish, are available in four sizes: Mini (14”/35.6cm), 20”/50.8cm, 24”/61cm and 28”/71cm. Prices range from US$110 (~€106) for the Mini to $160 (~€154) for the largest size.

For divers needing extra storage, there’s a 14” puncture-resistant extension sleeve made from durable turtle-skin fabric, ensuring safety and added capacity.

For more info, go to lionfishzk.com.

Nola Schoder
Nola Schoderhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Nola is a journalist, visual storyteller and award-winning underwater photographer specializing in marine life, conservation and dive travel. A dive pro for 10+ years and an avid freediver, she started diving in San Diego, CA, and traversed the globe until landing in Miami. She holds a master's in Marine Conservation and works extensively documenting research, mostly with sharks and rays, and even has an individual manta ray named after her. Above water, she is generally on a gastronomic adventure or hiking for a view of our blue planet.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,130FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US