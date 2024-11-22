ZooKeeper Launches Limited-Edition Red Lionfish Containment Unit

At this year’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas, ZooKeeper is bringing exciting updates to their product line, as a go-to brand for lionfish hunting and underwater clean-up tools.

Known for their solutions to combat the invasive lionfish species, ZooKeeper is now offering divers more options for functionality and style.

One of the highlights this year is the launch of a limited-edition, red ZooKeeper containment unit, which has quickly become a favorite among attendees. This vibrant new addition joins their existing lineup of teal, black, yellow, pink and white options. However, the red color is part of a limited run, so divers interested in snagging one will need to act fast.

ZooKeeper’s lionfish containment units, designed for safely storing captured lionfish, are available in four sizes: Mini (14”/35.6cm), 20”/50.8cm, 24”/61cm and 28”/71cm. Prices range from US$110 (~€106) for the Mini to $160 (~€154) for the largest size.

For divers needing extra storage, there’s a 14” puncture-resistant extension sleeve made from durable turtle-skin fabric, ensuring safety and added capacity.

For more info, go to lionfishzk.com.