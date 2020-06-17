Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Scuba Diving

Beneath The Sea Rescheduled To March 2021

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Beneath The Sea 2020
Beneath The Sea 2020

The Beneath The Sea consumer scuba and dive travel show has been rescheduled from October 2020 to March 2021, the show’s organizers announced this week.

Originally scheduled for March of this year, the show had been pushed back to October due to COVID-19, but now it appears the show won’t take place this year at all.

The new dates are March 12th to 14th, 2021 at the Meadowlands Exhibition Center.

According to the show’s organizers:

“We do so after much thought and consideration for the physical safety of our exhibitors and attendees. . . . We believe rescheduling the show to March of 2021 allows us to be able to make your vision of the future and the start of the dive season our main mission.”

If you’re an exhibitor, any existing contracts will apply to the March 2021 dates.

Check out the full tweet below.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

283,645FansLike
65,401FollowersFollow
2,304FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,431FollowersFollow
1,171SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

William Trubridge Offers Deep Breathing Tips For COVID-19 Sufferers

Freediving John Liang -
With the COVID-19 pandemic raging across the globe, World Champion Freediver William Trubridge is offering deep breathing tips for those suffering from the disease.
Read more

Teaching Freediving Post COVID-19

Freediving Ricardo Paris -
Experienced freediving instructor and president of Freediving USA Ricardo Paris give his perspective on getting back in the water post COVID-19
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US