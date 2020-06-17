Beneath The Sea Rescheduled To March 2021

The Beneath The Sea consumer scuba and dive travel show has been rescheduled from October 2020 to March 2021, the show’s organizers announced this week.

Originally scheduled for March of this year, the show had been pushed back to October due to COVID-19, but now it appears the show won’t take place this year at all.

The new dates are March 12th to 14th, 2021 at the Meadowlands Exhibition Center.

According to the show’s organizers:

“We do so after much thought and consideration for the physical safety of our exhibitors and attendees. . . . We believe rescheduling the show to March of 2021 allows us to be able to make your vision of the future and the start of the dive season our main mission.”

If you’re an exhibitor, any existing contracts will apply to the March 2021 dates.

