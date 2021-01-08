Saturday, January 9, 2021
Scuba Diving

Dive Ninja Announces A new IDC Center in Cabo San Lucas

Dive Ninja Announces A new IDC Center in Cabo San Lucas 1
By Sam Helmy

-

PADI IDC Los Cabos
PADI IDC Los Cabos

Dive Ninja Expeditions has announced the inauguration of a new Instructor Development Center in Cabo San Lucas.

The new program will run under the management of Anders Heegaard, who brings 20 years’ experience in the diving industry to bear, including his experience as a PADI Regional Manager and Instructor Examiner.

Commenting on the aim of establishing a new “GoPro” program, Heegaard stated:

“The Dive Ninjas IDC and GoPro Programs will be something different than any program out there by heavily incorporating ocean conservation programs at Dive Ninja Expeditions instructor levels while giving the same high-quality PADI IDC training that the organization is famous for.”

The program aims to have specialized workshops aimed at giving prospective instructor candidates the tools to be proponents for our planet.

You can find out more information here.

Dive Ninja Announces A new IDC Center in Cabo San Lucas 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

Scuba Diving

Divers Find Two Mammoth Tusks Off Florida Coast

John Liang -
Divers have found a pair of huge Columbian Mammoth tusks in the waters off Venice, Florida.
Read more
Scuba Diving

7till8 Earns ‘World’s Best Wetsuit’ Ranking

John Liang -
The folks at wetsuit maker 7till8 are sitting pretty at the start of 2021, with Stab Magazine recently releasing its "World's Best Wetsuit" test and ranking 7till8’s product on top.
Read more
Scuba Diving

DeeperBlue’s Own Stephan Whelan Featured On The BIG Scuba Podcast

John Liang -
With the onset of the new year, DeeperBlue.com Founder Stephan Whelan is on the latest episode of The BIG Scuba Podcast.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

306,716FansLike
72,569FollowersFollow
2,622FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
25,237FollowersFollow
1,234SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US