Dive Ninja Announces A new IDC Center in Cabo San Lucas

Dive Ninja Expeditions has announced the inauguration of a new Instructor Development Center in Cabo San Lucas.

The new program will run under the management of Anders Heegaard, who brings 20 years’ experience in the diving industry to bear, including his experience as a PADI Regional Manager and Instructor Examiner.

Commenting on the aim of establishing a new “GoPro” program, Heegaard stated:

“The Dive Ninjas IDC and GoPro Programs will be something different than any program out there by heavily incorporating ocean conservation programs at Dive Ninja Expeditions instructor levels while giving the same high-quality PADI IDC training that the organization is famous for.”

The program aims to have specialized workshops aimed at giving prospective instructor candidates the tools to be proponents for our planet.

You can find out more information here.