Dive RAID Is Now Offering Training On The ORCA v6 from Lungfish

The folks at Dive RAID International are now offering training on Lungfish Dive Systems’ ORCA v6 closed-circuit rebreather.

Paul Toomer, senior training consultant at RAID and an instructor-trainer for the Lungfish unit, says:

“This is such a stunning rebreather. Compact and lightweight, but it’s so really well constructed. It dives, and trims so well, no matter whether you are wetsuit or drysuit diving. And it is so beautiful simple.”

To begin training on Lungfish’s ORCA rebreather, aspiring divers should meet the following prerequisites:

Minimum age of 18 years old.

Certification as a RAID Deco 40 diver or equivalent.

A dive log showcasing a minimum of 30 open water dives, with at least 25 hours spent underwater using open circuit scuba. Among these, a minimum of five logged dives must have reached depths of 30 meters.

To learn more, contact your local RAID Dive Center.

If you’re already a Lungfish instructor, you can cross over your status by completing this form.