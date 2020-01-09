With the cancellation of this year’s Our World Underwater Dive & Travel Show, the folks at Wetpixel and DivePhotoGuide have rebranded their imaging contest.

For this year, it has been re-named as the DPG/Wetpixel Masters Underwater Imaging Competition.

Since its inception in 2006, the contest has been an opportunity to compete globally with some of the world’s most accomplished image makers. For those that have placed in it, this is a pinnacle achievement and marks an entry into the membership of a very exclusive group of underwater shutterbugs.

The DPG/Wetpixel Masters Underwater Imaging Competition will incorporate the same high standards and in order to ensure that these are maintained, will rely on the continuing excellence of its judging panel. For 2020, David Doubilet, Stephen Frink, Erin Quigley, Scott “Gutsy” Tuason, Keri Wilk and Tony Wu will have the unenviable task of trying to rank the amazing imagery that is submitted.

This year’s competition will have a prize fund worth over US$55,000 (~49,489 Euros), provided by a stellar array of sponsors.

The competition is open for entries now, with a closing date of February 8th, 2020.

To register, click here and for more info, click here.