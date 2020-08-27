Go Diving Show Moves To September 2021

Organizers of the GO Diving Show in the U.K. announced this week that they have moved the dates of the event to September 2021.

According to a post on the GO Diving Show Facebook page:

“We all know just how challenging times are at the moment; this has increased by the DIVE show encroaching on our 2021 dates. While we have enough support to move forward with a smaller event for 2021, we don’t like to do things in half measure, that isn’t GO Diving’s raison d’etre.”

Given that the industry isn’t quite big enough to support two shows only four weeks apart, organizers of the GO Diving Show have no interest in hurting the industry more. It could also risk the U.K. having no shows in 2022 if both shows failed, which would be even more devastating to the dive community in the U.K.

Consequently:

“Following consultation with several key stakeholders, we plan to move the GO Diving Show to September 3-5, 2021. We’re hoping to put on the full GO Diving experience. With interactivity, pools sessions, the cave, big headline names like Steve Backshall, Andy Torbet, Monty Halls, photography masterclasses, and everything you’ve come to expect from the UK’s most interactive dive show.”

So if you’ve already purchased tickets, fear not, these will be transferred through Eventbrite. Alternatively, if you can’t make this date, you can request a refund.

If all goes well, the organizers’ plan is to move back to the usual February date for the 2022 event, so keep your eyes on www.godivingshow.com for further updates.