JBL Spearguns has announced the introduction of the company’s new self-fusing Gamma Grip tape.

The tape is ideal for pole spears or any other item in your house needing a good grip. Once installed, the tape provides excellent traction on the pole spear while reducing hand fatigue.

The new Gamma Grip tape comes in 60-inch rolls with 4 inches of termination tape. The tape is also supplied with the necessary application instructions.

You can find out more about the Gamma Grip tape here.