Neptonics Unveils New Quantum Stealth Rash Guard Top

Neptonics recently unveiled its new, warm-water Quantum Stealth Rash Guard Top.

The rash guard’s camouflage pattern is blended from the natural colors and beauty of barrier reefs and kelp forests.

Constructed from 10-ounce Lycra, the Quantum Stealth’s articulated elbows, neck, and shoulders allow maximum mobility, flexibility, and comfort. It even sports an emergency whistle pouch on the upper-right arm and a powerhead pouch on the left forearm, plus a 10mm (.39-inch) loading pad on the chest. The elbows have Hex Armor for durability and grip.

The Quantum Stealth retails for US$99.99 (~85 Euros) and is available in sizes from Small through 2XL.

For more info, check out the Neptonics website at neptonics.com.