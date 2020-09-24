Thursday, September 24, 2020
Spearfishing

Neptonics Unveils New Quantum Stealth Rash Guard Top

By John Liang

-

Neptonics recently unveiled its new, warm-water Quantum Stealth Rash Guard Top.

The rash guard’s camouflage pattern is blended from the natural colors and beauty of barrier reefs and kelp forests.

Constructed from 10-ounce Lycra, the Quantum Stealth’s articulated elbows, neck, and shoulders allow maximum mobility, flexibility, and comfort. It even sports an emergency whistle pouch on the upper-right arm and a powerhead pouch on the left forearm, plus a 10mm (.39-inch) loading pad on the chest. The elbows have Hex Armor for durability and grip.

The Quantum Stealth retails for US$99.99 (~85 Euros) and is available in sizes from Small through 2XL.

For more info, check out the Neptonics website at neptonics.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

