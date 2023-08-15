Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Diving Travel

New Booking System Unveiled By Solitude Lembeh Resort

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Solitude Lembeh Resort
Solitude Lembeh Resort

Solitude Lembeh Resort has unveiled its brand-new booking system.

The new cutting-edge system is specifically designed for dive resorts and offers guests a wide range of options. All prospective guests need to do is enter their desired date, and then the system will guide them through the process.

After entering the date, guests see which rooms are available and in which categories. They can then select the right room for them. Afterward, they will be prompted to choose the right dive package and enter their and their dive buddies’ names. At this point, potential guests will receive an email with a quote for their package.   

Furthermore, the process also automates payments and the completion of essential forms, and guest can also upload copies of their IDs and certifications to make the entire check process at the resort as seamless as possible.

Guests who have visited Solitude previously will find all the information already on the system. So, they only need to make alterations if some of their info has changed.

For more info, visit the Solitude Lembeh Resort website.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

