Saturday, August 15, 2020
Scuba Diving

New Palau Diving Pioneer Biography Now Available

New Palau Diving Pioneer Biography Now Available 1
By Sam Helmy

-

Francis the wreck finder - image by Tim Rock
Francis the wreck finder - image by Tim Rock

A new biography of Palau diving tourism pioneer Francis Toribiong has been published.

The book, titled “The Diver Who Fell from the Sky,” is the work of acclaimed author Simon Pridmore.

The book follows the life of Toribiong. Born at the right time, Toibong became the driving force behind diving tourism in Palau. An adventurer, he qualified as the first parachutist from Palau, which led to him being known around the island as the Palauan who fell from the sky.

There are three versions of the book currently available from all major online bookstores:

  • Standard paperback with black and white images
  • Deluxe paperback with color images
  • E-book with color images

You can find out more here.

New Palau Diving Pioneer Biography Now Available 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

294,616FansLike
67,492FollowersFollow
2,439FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,263FollowersFollow
1,190SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US