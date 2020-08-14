New Palau Diving Pioneer Biography Now Available

A new biography of Palau diving tourism pioneer Francis Toribiong has been published.

The book, titled “The Diver Who Fell from the Sky,” is the work of acclaimed author Simon Pridmore.

The book follows the life of Toribiong. Born at the right time, Toibong became the driving force behind diving tourism in Palau. An adventurer, he qualified as the first parachutist from Palau, which led to him being known around the island as the Palauan who fell from the sky.

There are three versions of the book currently available from all major online bookstores:

Standard paperback with black and white images

Deluxe paperback with color images

E-book with color images

You can find out more here.