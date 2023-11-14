Riffe Showcases New Adventure Fins, Sabre Speargun Line

The folks at Riffe are showing off the company’s new line of Adventure masks, snorkels and fins and Sabre spearguns at this year’s DEMA Show in New Orleans.

The company is targeting the Adventure line at the non-spearfishing population who want a premium experience when diving. The masks, snorkels and fins are Japanese-made, and the fins have a size range of up to 13.

For the Sabre guns, Riffe strove to make a more solid gun that can handle more bands, and yet be cost-effective.

The Adventure Fins will retail for US$40 (~€37) and the Sabre guns will retail for US$1,450 (~€1,332).

For more info on all of Riffe’s products, go to speargun.com.