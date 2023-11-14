Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Riffe Showcases New Adventure Fins, Sabre Speargun Line

By John Liang
By John Liang

Riffe at DEMA Show 2023
The folks at Riffe are showing off the company’s new line of Adventure masks, snorkels and fins and Sabre spearguns at this year’s DEMA Show in New Orleans.

The company is targeting the Adventure line at the non-spearfishing population who want a premium experience when diving. The masks, snorkels and fins are Japanese-made, and the fins have a size range of up to 13.

For the Sabre guns, Riffe strove to make a more solid gun that can handle more bands, and yet be cost-effective.

The Adventure Fins will retail for US$40 (~€37) and the Sabre guns will retail for US$1,450 (~€1,332).

For more info on all of Riffe’s products, go to speargun.com.

Riffe's New SABRE Speargun
