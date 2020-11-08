Monday, November 9, 2020
Video Of The Week

State Of Emergency

By DeeperBlue.com

-

440

MORE OF OUR VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Video Of The Week

Hybrids

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Hybrids
Read more
Video Of The Week

Scuba Diving In Our Own Private Paradise

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Scuba Diving In Our Own Private Paradise
Read more
Video Of The Week

How To Become a Mermaid

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - How To Become a Mermaid
Read more
Video Of The Week
00:06:39

Freediver vs. Technical Diver

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Freediver vs. Technical Diver
Read more
Video Of The Week
00:05:12

111m Freediving World Record by Alexey Molchanov at the Adriatic Freediving Trophy

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - 111m Freediving World Record by Alexey Molchanov at the Adriatic Freediving Trophy
Read more

This week’s video is from YouTuber Rudifreediver who shows an epic video of Freediving thru the crystal-clear water, psychedelic colors, and incredible underwater/subterranean landscapes of Florida’s freshwater springs with freediver Erica Warku.

Paralenz Video Of The Week

What is Video of the Week brought to you by Paralenz? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing.  We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

Got a great video to share? Send us your video today here

We also recommend that you use Paralenz Dive Camera to capture amazing underwater footage.  Groundbreaking new features and the tough, durable design, makes the Paralenz Dive Camera a favorite by experts and novices in all dive communities, from the commercial technical diver to the occasional holiday underwater explorer.  You can get yours today at Paralenz.com.

State Of Emergency 1
DeeperBlue.comhttps://www.deeperblue.com
DeeperBlue.com is the World's Largest Community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Spearfishing, and Diving Travel.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

302,602FansLike
70,348FollowersFollow
2,561FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,237FollowersFollow
1,212SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US