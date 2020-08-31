Two New Wrecks Found Off Baja California

Nautilus Dive Adventures recently announced it had located two new shipwrecks off the coast of Baja, California.

The new wrecks were located near Magdalena Bay Rocks, which is within one day’s sailing from the coast of Cabo San Lucas.

The team from Nautilus have discovered the wreck of a WWI-era submarine, that is still in great shape despite the passage of time. Also, they have located the wreckage of the steamship Independence, which was lost in 1853 on route from San Juan del Sud to San Francisco.

In addition to the wrecks, the area is incredibly rich with marine life due to its unique geographic location, where a deep ocean upwelling and the California current meet the current flowing up the Pacific coast. The area is teeming with dolphins, whales, turtles, striped marlin, and gigantic shoals of sardines.

The area now joins the itinerary of trips offered by the Nautilus. To book a trip, you can email for more information here.

Check out a video about the finds and areas below.