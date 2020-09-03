Thursday, September 3, 2020
Anthony’s Key Roatan Re-Opening This Weekend

John Liang
By John Liang

Anthony's Key Resort Roatan
Anthony's Key Resort Roatan

With the Roatan International Airport open and ready to receive domestic and international flights, the folks at Anthony’s Key Resort announced their official re-opening will take place on September 5th, 2020.

The resort’s health and safety protocols have been enhanced with specific additional steps to address COVID-19. New protocols include enhanced cleaning and sanitation throughout the resort and improved hygiene measures to serve guests better.

To view the resort’s full list of safety protocols, click here.

The resort has also implemented Flex Booking/Reservations policies, which can be viewed here.

To view the prerequisites for visiting Honduras, click here.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

