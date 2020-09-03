Anthony’s Key Roatan Re-Opening This Weekend

With the Roatan International Airport open and ready to receive domestic and international flights, the folks at Anthony’s Key Resort announced their official re-opening will take place on September 5th, 2020.

The resort’s health and safety protocols have been enhanced with specific additional steps to address COVID-19. New protocols include enhanced cleaning and sanitation throughout the resort and improved hygiene measures to serve guests better.

To view the resort’s full list of safety protocols, click here.

The resort has also implemented Flex Booking/Reservations policies, which can be viewed here.

To view the prerequisites for visiting Honduras, click here.