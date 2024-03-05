Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Fourth Element’s New European Base of Operations Is In Poland

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Fourth Element's new Argonaut 3.0 drysuit
Fourth Element's new Argonaut 3.0 drysuit

Fourth Element recently announced it had opened its new European base of operations in Gdansk, Poland.

The new offices and warehouse facility in Poland will supply all countries in the EU with cost and time efficient deliveries and will also be the hub for warranty returns, exchanges and repairs, the company said.

The Fourth Element sales team led by Rannva Joermundsson will be based in the UK and dealer accounts will still be personally managed by dedicated account managers, offering personalized solutions and tailored account management to meet dealers’ needs, with operational tasks being provided by their team in Poland.

According to Joermundsson:

“We have a great network of highly professional dealers across the EU, who we value, and want to support. Brexit challenged our ability to offer the support from the UK that we would normally have offered. This move enables us to offer an even better service than before with a dedicated team who not only understand our products but are also experienced and knowledgeable in our sport.”

While Fourth Element CEO Paul Strike added:

“Establishing a European Hub has always been our long-term strategy in order for us to support our EU Dealers and to succeed in a post Brexit Europe — we just needed to find the right solution.”

Fourth Element is sharing the facility with Halcyon Diving Systems. The two companies are focusing their efforts on improving their customer service and timely supply of their premium products throughout Europe. In addition, they are working with other dive partners in the project to establish a sales force, representing premium brands across Europe.

According to Strike:

“Collaborating with Halcyon is a logical step for two brands that complement each other, and sharing some operational costs allow us to be more efficient, whilst still pursuing our own brand strategies.”

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

