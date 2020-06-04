Next Year’s DC Dive Show Will Be Virtual

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the planning and the running of in-person events in all walks of business life, including in-person scuba diving shows.

To that end, the DC Dive Show, which held a successful event this past February at the Washington DC Convention Center, will be going virtual in 2021.

DC Dive Show Producer Brian Miller was looking forward to another successful in-person event in 2021:

“We had plans in the works for some time to virtualize part of the US Dive Shows events. COVID-19 just brought those plans ahead. For 2021 our only offering will be a virtual product.”

Miller said a virtual show allows for greater reach than in-person shows. Through the internet, consumers can meet, speak and listen to other divers without the hesitation a new diver may feel. Miller expects a stronger level of interest and interaction with a virtual show.

He said US Dive Shows will advertise across markets that may have been under-represented before.

“We hope to involve divers from Texas, Tucson, Toledo and Tacoma. We can now reach Cleveland, Chicago, Charleston and Covington.”

US Dive Shows will continue to focus attention on the DC/Maryland/Virginia market, the home of the in-person DC Dive Show.

According to Miller:

“Once COVID is behind us in 2022, Virtual US Dive Shows will be added to our in-person events.”

The Virtual US Dive Show will be held February 19-21, 2021. Tickets will be available beginning in November 2020.

For more info, go to dcdiveshow.com.