Thursday, July 2, 2020
Scuba Diving

PADI, Vicencia & Buckley Take Steps To Assist Members

By Sam Helmy

Buy A PADI eLearning Gift Pass, Help Clean The Ocean
To help cope with the financial distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, PADI and Vicencia & Buckley are taking steps to help ease the financial burden of PADI professionals.

For members whose insurance renewal is coming up, they no longer will have to cover the entire cost upfront. Instead, they will be able to spread the cost over four quarterly payments. The scheme will also not incur any interest.

Also, PADI Retail and Resort members will now have the option to make their insurance payments through nine monthly installments instead of the usual six, and they will only require a 25% deposit. In addition, PADI members who were insured during the period of the Pandemic (March 15 through May 29) will receive a 25% refund of their policy’s premium associated with a 75-day timespan.

Refunds to members are scheduled to begin in August 2020 and will take the form of a check or a credit card refund.

For more info, go to diveinsurance.com.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

