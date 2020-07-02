PADI, Vicencia & Buckley Take Steps To Assist Members

To help cope with the financial distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, PADI and Vicencia & Buckley are taking steps to help ease the financial burden of PADI professionals.

For members whose insurance renewal is coming up, they no longer will have to cover the entire cost upfront. Instead, they will be able to spread the cost over four quarterly payments. The scheme will also not incur any interest.

Also, PADI Retail and Resort members will now have the option to make their insurance payments through nine monthly installments instead of the usual six, and they will only require a 25% deposit. In addition, PADI members who were insured during the period of the Pandemic (March 15 through May 29) will receive a 25% refund of their policy’s premium associated with a 75-day timespan.

Refunds to members are scheduled to begin in August 2020 and will take the form of a check or a credit card refund.

For more info, go to diveinsurance.com.