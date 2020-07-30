Saturday, August 1, 2020
Freediving

Freediver Camila Jaber Featured In Sports Illustrated

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Freediver Camila Jaber
Freediver Camila Jaber (Image credit: PBS)

It’s not that often that freediving gets a story in Sports Illustrated, and usually when it is, it’s because someone dies. Not so this time.

Sport’s Illustrated’s English-language hispanic edition, En Fuego, recently featured Mexican freediver Camila Jaber and her work as an ambassador for the “Proyecto Gran Acuifero Maya” as well as her work with national nonprofit Mexico Azul.

On freediving, Jaber explains:

“This is not driven by adrenaline. You have to be actually on the opposite side of your feelings. You have to be in a very relaxed mode, almost a meditative state in which you’re not thinking aloud.”

Check out one of her Instagram posts below as well as a PBS special where Jaber is featured, or read about her in Sports Illustrated here.

SourceSports Illustrated
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

292,930FansLike
66,223FollowersFollow
2,408FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,303FollowersFollow
1,171SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US