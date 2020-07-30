Freediver Camila Jaber Featured In Sports Illustrated

It’s not that often that freediving gets a story in Sports Illustrated, and usually when it is, it’s because someone dies. Not so this time.
Sport’s Illustrated’s English-language hispanic edition, En Fuego, recently featured Mexican freediver Camila Jaber and her work as an ambassador for the “Proyecto Gran Acuifero Maya” as well as her work with national nonprofit Mexico Azul.
On freediving, Jaber explains:
“This is not driven by adrenaline. You have to be actually on the opposite side of your feelings. You have to be in a very relaxed mode, almost a meditative state in which you’re not thinking aloud.”
Check out one of her Instagram posts below as well as a PBS special where Jaber is featured, or read about her in Sports Illustrated here.
Let the abyss set you free. Diving the Blue Hole can be creepy or overwhelming, but personally I enjoy its darkness enclosure?? maybe because it reminds me of Cenotes! // El Blue Hole de Long Island, Bahamas, es un hoyo azul, en el que pasas de la orilla a 200 metros de profundidad en 15 metros. ¡Este abismo puede ser espeluznante, pero al mismo tiempo te atrae y da paz! He estado regresando desde el 2014, pero este año será la excepción, ¡espero 2020 tenga una sorpresa! #SirenaMexicana #OrgullosamenteMexicana #CaribbeanSea #MiAmorElMar