Freediver Camila Jaber Featured In Sports Illustrated

It’s not that often that freediving gets a story in Sports Illustrated, and usually when it is, it’s because someone dies. Not so this time.

Sport’s Illustrated’s English-language hispanic edition, En Fuego, recently featured Mexican freediver Camila Jaber and her work as an ambassador for the “Proyecto Gran Acuifero Maya” as well as her work with national nonprofit Mexico Azul.

On freediving, Jaber explains:

“This is not driven by adrenaline. You have to be actually on the opposite side of your feelings. You have to be in a very relaxed mode, almost a meditative state in which you’re not thinking aloud.”

Sports Illustrated here.