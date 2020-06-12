Friday, June 12, 2020
Freediving

Ocean Reef’s Aria Full-Face Mask Approved As PPE For COVID-19 Treatment

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Ocean Reef's COVID-19 Certified Full-Face Mask
Ocean Reef's COVID-19 Certified Full-Face Mask

Ocean Reef’s Aria full-face masks have been approved by the Italian government for use as personal protective equipment when used with a specific filter, the company announced last week.

“Our ARIA masks, equipped with patent pending APA adaptor and P3 filter (EN149 certified) are officially temporarily CE marked as PPEs for the protection of nose, mouth and eyes. This event crowns a big effort from our Company to achieve official recognition for the product as a PPE according to guidelines of EN136 for protection from COVID-19.”

Ocean Reef said in March that the first 3D-printed prototypes had been tested and full industrial production was scheduled to begin in early April, with initial output at 1,000 units per day.

“Many healthcare workers around the World have been able to test and use our product with a high degree of appreciation. The mask can be equipped with corrective lenses and with lights. In the US, FDA has granted approval as a Face Shield. OCEAN REEF is in the process of requesting approval for the P3 filter and is hoping to receive approval for the whole system, as in Italy.”

For more info, check out the Ocean Reef website.

SourceDiveNewsWire
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

283,695FansLike
65,401FollowersFollow
2,291FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,450FollowersFollow
1,171SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US