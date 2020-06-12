Ocean Reef’s Aria Full-Face Mask Approved As PPE For COVID-19 Treatment

Ocean Reef’s Aria full-face masks have been approved by the Italian government for use as personal protective equipment when used with a specific filter, the company announced last week.

“Our ARIA masks, equipped with patent pending APA adaptor and P3 filter (EN149 certified) are officially temporarily CE marked as PPEs for the protection of nose, mouth and eyes. This event crowns a big effort from our Company to achieve official recognition for the product as a PPE according to guidelines of EN136 for protection from COVID-19.”

Ocean Reef said in March that the first 3D-printed prototypes had been tested and full industrial production was scheduled to begin in early April, with initial output at 1,000 units per day.

“Many healthcare workers around the World have been able to test and use our product with a high degree of appreciation. The mask can be equipped with corrective lenses and with lights. In the US, FDA has granted approval as a Face Shield. OCEAN REEF is in the process of requesting approval for the P3 filter and is hoping to receive approval for the whole system, as in Italy.”

