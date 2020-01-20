Paralenz recently unveiled its new “Vaquita” underwater camera that features new sensors and faster processors.

According to Paralenz CEO Ulrik Hvid:

“Our collaborations with organizations such as NOAA etc. give divers the possibility to actually contribute without lifting a finger. As marine life is declining dramatically, we strongly believe our users will value the possibility to add more meaningfulness to their dives by putting this ocean data in the hands of organizations who know what needs to be done.”

The GPS sensor makes it possible for divers to share their dive footage as pins on a map, available in the Paralenz app. This new feature enables users to view dives from all over the world to seek inspiration or research conditions for future dive trips, and get a clear overview of where they have been and where they want to go. Simultaneously, divers automatically contribute in the creation of a baseline of ocean knowledge.

The Paralenz Vaquita brings a much more powerful processor that allows for smoother, brighter, and higher quality videos with great image stabilization as well as the ability to shoot 4K in 60 fps. Users can expect better videos with a True Color OLED display, a viewfinder and real-time dive profile during the dive. Improved antenna and added Bluetooth make sure the connection to the app works smoothly and easily. The Vaquita offers smaller file sizes without loss of quality, automatic geo-referenced footage for simpler organization, and it is packed with sensors for comprehensive data collection to document the condition of the Ocean, including conductivity, temperature, depth (CTD), and location.

Martin Holmberg, co-founder and CPO adds:

“Paralenz Dive Camera+ was a solid step forward, but with the Vaquita we have reworked everything to incorporate all the features and improvements that our users wished for. And stay tuned, we will introduce some groundbreaking software updates for the Vaquita in the near future.”

Paralenz calls its new camera “Vaquita” because as an ocean company, it feels obligated to educate and inspire, and therefore chose to integrate the mission of Ocean regeneration in the name of its upcoming camera.

According to the IUCN, the Vaquita Whale is a critically endangered marine species with less than 19 in existence. Their sad story raises awareness about how human interests impact the livelihood of entire species, wiping them out entirely for profit. Naming the camera after the Vaquita is a tribute to the ones that remain.

No word on price yet, but the estimated release date for the Paralenz Vaquita is April 2020.