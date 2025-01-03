As we start the new year, it’s time to reflect on the stories that resonated most with our global diving community. Looking back at 2024, I’m reminded of the incredible diversity of topics that captivated our readers. From critical issues like doping in freediving to heartwarming guides for aspiring mermaids, each post showcases our mission to inspire, educate, and inform divers worldwide, which defines DeeperBlue.com.

As the Founder and Publisher of DeeperBlue.com for the last 29 years, it’s been an honor to see how our stories have sparked conversations and inspired adventures. This list encompasses content we’ve written about in 2024 and older articles that continue to inspire.

We’ve created this list of the top 12 most popular posts to celebrate not only the articles – but you, our readers, who make this all worthwhile. Let’s dive in.

The Top Diving Stories of 2024 on DeeperBlue.com

1. Inside the Documentary About the OceanGate Submersible Tragedy

The loss of the Titan submersible captivated the whole world in 2023. This article previews a thought-provoking documentary exploring the OceanGate submersible tragedy. It delves into the event’s implications for underwater exploration, featuring interviews with experts and survivors. A poignant and essential read.

2. A Guide to Freefalling in Freediving

Freefalling is a game-changing skill for freedivers. This comprehensive guide from 2019 offers practical steps and tips to master it, making it an essential resource for those looking to improve their technique and enjoy a more effortless dive.

3. How to Become a Mermaid

Dreaming of becoming a mermaid? This engaging article covers everything you need, from learning monofin techniques to the magic of underwater storytelling. An informative guide for those pursuing this enchanting passion.

4. Beginner’s Guide to Freediving

We are proud to have created one of the first online guides to Freediving in 2016, which has been updated several times since then. Perfect for newcomers, this guide breaks down the basics of freediving. Covering essential gear, techniques, and safety tips, it’s the ultimate starting point for anyone eager to explore the underwater world on a single breath.

5. What Is Scuba Diving?

Another one of our ultimate guides – this time on Scuba Diving – has a foundational chapter that helps answer the question, “What is scuba diving?” Offering insights into the sport’s history, equipment, and techniques, it’s a must-read for anyone curious about this transformative activity.

6. Tech Diver Jared Hires Dies in Diving Accident

Sadly, we lost a significant personality in 2024. This heartfelt tribute to Jared Hires, a beloved figure in the tech diving community. This article reflects on his contributions and the importance of safety in technical diving, offering lessons for all divers.

7. Freediving and Doping: Part 1

This first piece of a 4-part investigation examines the emerging issue of doping in freediving. Exploring the ethical and physiological implications, it’s a thought-provoking read for those invested in the sport’s integrity – all 4 parts are worth a read to understand the huge complexity of the issue for the sport.

8. Diving the R.M.S. Lusitania

This 2019 article takes readers on a journey to the wreck of the R.M.S. Lusitania. Combining history with practical diving advice, it’s an adventure-packed read for wreck diving enthusiasts.

9. Review: Garmin Descent G1 Solar Dive Computer

A detailed review from 2023 of the Garmin Descent G1 Solar highlights its features, performance, and value for freedivers and scuba divers. It is a must-read for those considering an upgrade in dive technology.

10. Review: Shearwater Tern and Tern TX

This in-depth review was one of two significant releases by Shearwater in 2024. The Tern and Tern TX computers cover their design, usability, and advanced features. Perfect for divers seeking cutting-edge technology in their dive computers.

11. Review: Shearwater Peregrine TX

The other major release of 2024 for Shearwater was an update to the much-loved Peregrine computer to add Air Integration. In this review we look at how it is an accessible yet feature-packed dive computer, the Shearwater Peregrine TX is thoroughly reviewed here. Learn why it’s a favorite among divers of all levels.

12. Equalization for Freediving

Part of our very popular beginners guide to Freediving. This chapter thoroughly examines practical techniques and expert advice to master equalization, making dives safer and more enjoyable.

Conclusion

These 12 articles encapsulate the spirit and scope of DeeperBlue.com in 2024. Whether you’re a freediver, scuba diver, or ocean enthusiast, we hope these stories have informed and inspired you. As we look forward to 2025, I’m excited to continue exploring the underwater world together.

Which of these stories stood out to you? Share your thoughts in the comments or join the conversation on social media. Here’s to diving deeper, together!