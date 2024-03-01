The GO Diving Show Happening This Weekend In The UK

This weekend (2/3 March) at the NAEC, Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire, the GO Diving show promises to be a deep dive into the world of scuba, brimming with over 40 renowned speakers, presentations, and inspiring exhibits.

Making a splash on the four show stages will be a host of notable speakers, including the esteemed Sarah Donohue, Monty Halls, Jarrod Jablonski, Kirk Krack, Miranda Krestovnikoff, Alex Mustard, Andy Torbet, and more. The tech stage will be an innovation hub featuring presentations from leading minds such as Leigh Bishop, Tim Clements, Garry Dallas, and others.

Looking to capture the beauty of the underwater world? Be sure to check out the Photo / Inspiration Stage, showcasing the work of talented underwater photographers such as Byron Conroy, Anne & Phil Medcalf, Stuart Philpott, Saeed Rashid, and Richard Smith.

For lovers of UK diving, the UK Stage will be your go-to. Speakers, including Kirsty Andrews, Jason Brown, Sally Cartwright & Lisa Shafe, will share their invaluable insights.

Explore many topics, from scuba diving, underwater photography, and marine biology to conservation, as you navigate this immersive event. The GO Diving Show encourages interaction with attractions such as the Cave, the Try-Dive Pool, an Interactive Bouldering Wall, and the Dual VR Diving Simulator.

As you dive deeper into the experience, discover an exhibition space filled with stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, dive centers, resorts, and retailers.

Tickets for the entire weekend are available, complete with complimentary parking. Special ticket discounts are up for grabs for Scuba Diver magazine subscribers and those who have completed diving courses. Also, don’t miss the Ocean Film Festival, which is making waves on Saturday evening, where visitors can settle in and watch a host of award-winning films on our giant screen on the Main Stage. Entrance to the Ocean Film Festival is included in a weekend show ticket

You can get your ticket on the door or online. You can find out more about the event at godivingshow.com.